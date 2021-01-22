Gigi Hadid Revealed Her Daughter’s Name in the Most Casual Way Possible

We've been cooing over Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby photos since their daughter arrived in September. Sure we haven't actually seen her, nor have we known her name. But one of those thing just changed. Hadid revealed her daughter's name in such a casual way that we nearly missed it.

The mom-of-one updated her Instagram bio on January 21st to include her modeling agency, her Twitter username, and she also snuck in "Khai's mom."

Khai! Yup, her name is just as cute as we thought it would be. And judging by the back of her head, she definitely looks like a Khai.

It's unclear if baby Khai has taken both her parents last names or just her father's. In any scenario—Khai Hadid-Malik/Malik-Hadid or Khai Malik—her name just rolls off the tongue.

We haven't yet heard any more info from Hadid or Malik on their meaning behind Khai's name, though it reportedly means "crowned" in Arabic and could be a nod to Hadid's grandmother, whose name was Khairiah, according to TMZ.

Hadid has been opening up more about her experience with pregnancy, writing on Twitter that she first found out she was expecting a day before appearing in the Tom Ford fashion show during Fashion Month. And despite her nausea—which Hadid said she could quell by constantly eating—she walked the Jacquemus show later that month and looked utterly flawless.

Her pregnancy cravings came in the form of bagels, triple-chunk brownies, tomato and olive oil salads with lots of salt and pepper, and Malik's ribs. "But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese," Gigi wrote on Twitter on January 18th, adding, "except for in London, Taylor [Swift] gave me bagels."

Thank goodness for Taylor Swift!