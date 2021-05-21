Gigi Hadid Twinned With Khai in a Sweet Pic, and We Can’t Get Over How Grown Her Baby Is!

Little baby Khai isn't so little anymore. Gigi Hadid posted a "photo dump" to her Instagram yesterday, May 20th, including a pic of her and her daughter Khai twinning in Isabel Marant. And they're the cutest mommy-and-me pair we've seen in a long time.

"Taurus szn photo dump," Hadid captioned her series of pics. The most-liked comment on Hadid's post is from makeup artist Grace Lee who wrote, "Seeing you with Khai," followed by a collection of emojis. We all love a Khai moment.

Hadid welcomed her first child with partner Zayn Malik in September 2020. In March, Hadid said she and Malik had originally planned to have Khai at their local New York City hospital, but the pandemic altered their birth plans, resulting in Hadid having a natural home birth (with no epidural) at their Pennsylvania farmhouse.

For her first Mother's Day, Hadid posted a series of snaps with Khai on Instagram. She and Malik have chosen to keep Khai's face hidden to protect her privacy, but Hadid doesn't miss a chance to post an adorable mom-daughter pic when she gets the opportunity.

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" Hadid captioned her May 9th upload. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days!"