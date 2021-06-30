Gal Gadot Gave Her Third Daughter a Classically Beautiful Name

Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot , and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are officially girl parents times three! The mom announced the birth of her third daughter, Daniella, alongside her family in a cozy selfie June 29th on Instagram. Baby Daniella is joining a strong family of women, she'll have big sisters Alma, age 9, and Maya, age 4, to look up to.

From telling their family to telling the world about baby number three, the couple has always found ways to keep their two oldest daughters involved. Alma and Maya were in the photo with Gadot and Varsano when they announced they were expecting back in March on Instagram, and Gadot recently explained how she and Varsano did a special at-home baby bump revealing for the girls prior to that social media post.

"At the beginning ... we did a whole thing," Gadot began explaining during a virtual guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "We got them cupcakes and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog and then there was one cupcake left and I told them, 'Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?'" Alma and May started listing off the names of several family members and after a few failed guesses, Gadot pointed to and showed her growing belly. The girls had mixed feelings about the idea of another sibling, but Gadot added that quickly wore off and now they're "super, super excited."