Gal Gadot Is Pregnant! See Her Sweet Announcement With the Whole Fam

Breaking celebrity family news! Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, are expecting! The mom of two revealed the baby announcement alongside her family today on Instagram. "Here we go again," she captured the pregnancy selfie of her daughters, Maya, and Alma, and Yaron cradling her baby bump.

An outpouring of congratulations, red hearts, and well wishes have come in from fans and fellow actors and actresses in celebration of the happy news.

Jason Momoa commented with a ton of heart emojis and a "congrats mama," and Hilary Swank wrote, "Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!!" with a praise hands emoji. Kate Hudson also shared her well-wishes, writing, "Yeah!!! So exciting!" with some cute emojis. Everyone's just *so* happy about all the celebrity babies these days! And with the doom and gloom in the world, it makes sense that little bundles of joy truly bring joy.

Last night during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Wonder Woman 1984 actress presented the award for Best Motion Picture-Foreign Language in a flowy white Givenchy Haute Couture dress. She looked *literally* stunning and it was the perfect look to hide her bump until she was ready to share the news. But now the news is out and we can celebrate with her!