Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Are Totally Twinning in Their Matching Accessories

Gabrielle Union is right—twinning is winning! The Being Mary Jane star shared an adorable mommy-and-me moment between her and daughter Kaavia James Wade to Instagram on April 12th.

"It's official. She's borrowing my things" Union wrote in her caption.

The 48-year-old actress and her mini-me served a high-class look featuring Prada pins in their matching photo. Union's hair was slicked back into a braided topknot while accessorizing with her Prada pins in her hair and sleek black turtleneck. Kaavia stole her mother's look with a stylish bun and wore her Prada pin as an earring, which is an accessory idea we should all take under consideration. To complete her look, she wore a black and white geometric-shape jumpsuit.

Two-year-old Kaavia is shared between Union and husband Dwyane Wade. The Wade family also shares plenty of memorable, photogenic moments with son Zaire, 19, and daughter Zaya, 13. As for the mommy-and-daughter duo, this isn't the first time that they have decided to match.

Last December, Kaavia was #twinningwithmommy in their gray loungewear from SKIMS. Their adorable series of four photos, pretty much convinced us to buy this comfy cabin-friendly set!

Late March, Kaavia, Gabrielle and Dwyane wore similar straw beach hats for the cutest Instagram photo. Recently, Union and Kaavia wore light blue bikinis for an ad for Flawless by Gabrielle Union.