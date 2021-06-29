Freida Pinto Announced She's Expecting Her First Baby With Sweet Instagram Pictures

Congratulations are in order for Freida Pinto! The actress announced on Instagram on June 28th that she and her fiance, Cory Tran, are expecting their first baby. She shared two super adorable pictures with her fiance, showing off her growing baby bump, and just look how happy these two look. So cute!

Pinto wrote a very simple caption for her photos as well: "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!" And there you have it!

A few of Pinto's famous friends chimed in with well wishes in the comments. Sam Claflin wrote, "Noooooo way! No way?!" adding, "So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you." New mom Mandy Moore also wrote, "Congrats lady!!!" with a bunch of heart emojis. More warm comments came from stars like Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Munn, Katie Couric, and Chelsea Handler. The baby isn't even born yet and already has so much love!

This is the first child for both the Slumdog Millionaire actress and her photographer partner. The two have been together since at least 2017 and got engaged in 2019, according to Page Six. She shared a stunning set of photos in November 2019 after the two got engaged, writing, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."