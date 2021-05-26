Emmy Rossum is now Mommy Rossum. The Shameless actress and her husband, Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail, welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday, May 24th. Rossum managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret, finally revealing a set of maternity photos to her fans and followers last night, May 25th.

"5.24.21," Rossum wrote in the caption of her first Instagram post. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

"I love it! Congratulations, mama!" comedian Chelsea Handler wrote on Instagram. Gabrielle Union commented, "Congratulations mama!!" And Storm Reid gave Rossum a massive, "CONGRATULATIONS." She also shared the news on Twitter with a different picture.

Rossum posted another photo shortly after her first, captioning this one, "Two weeks before our daughter was born." Hilary Swank sums the photoshoot up perfectly: "GORGEOUS."

Rossum and Esmail have been together since 2013. They were engaged in 2015 and waited two years before tying the knot in 2017. Both Rossum and Esmail keep their personal lives off social media, mainly using their platforms for political messages and social justice—hence why we didn't know they were expecting until baby arrived.

The pair didn't announce the name of their little one, and it will probably be a while before we know what they're calling her—you know, since we didn't even know they were expecting in the first place, we can only assume they're going to put privacy at the forefront of baby Rossum-Esmail's childhood.

Fans of the couple have been sharing their pictures across Twitter with their well wishes—which we love to see!