Emma Stone Gave Her Daughter a Delightfully Old-Fashioned Name With a Sweet Meaning

Emma Stone hasn't told us anything about her child since reportedly giving birth in March in the Los Angeles area. The Cruella star hasn't made any kind of announcement, keeping her family life on the down low, but TMZ snagged a copy of the little one's birth certificate and revealed on May 24th that Stone gave birth to a baby girl and named her Louise Jean McCary.

Not only does Stone's little girl have a beautifully old-fashioned name, but it's also a family name. Stone's grandmother's name is Jean Louise, and Stone herself got Jean has a middle name. Now her daughter has Stone's grandmother's name in reverse—which makes for a beautiful chain of passing down names!

Stone shares her baby girl with her husband and Saturday Night Live alum, Dave McCary. The two got engaged at the end of 2019 and tied the knot in fall 2020. Neither Stone nor McCary actually announced their pregnancy, but Stone was spotted out earlier this year with a visible baby bump, effectively sharing the news.

Stone is proving the power of women by jumping back into work so soon after having her baby. She's on the move promoting Cruella right now, even showing up looking beautiful and happy at the premiere on May 18th.