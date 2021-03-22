Emma Roberts's Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pictures Are Just So Playful

Emma Roberts was one of many celebrities to have a baby during the pandemic. Now, nearly three months after giving birth to baby boy Rhodes Robert Hedlund, she's reflecting on her pregnancy with some never-before-seen photos and sharing what she's learned since becoming a mother.

In an interview conducted by Jamie Lee Curtis for Violet Grey, Curtis asked Roberts what advice she wished someone had told her about motherhood before she gave birth. "It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day," she said. "When in doubt, just love your child and yourself."

The Scream Queens star also said she has newfound admiration for mom Kelly Cunningham "especially after having a baby" herself. "I kiss the ground she walks on," she added.

Roberts shared two stunning black-and-white photos from the interview on Sunday, showing off the baby bump she had early on in her pregnancy.

In reference to working with Roberts on set, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey said in the article, "This girl has a lot of attitude for all of five-foot-two"—which is evident in the photos above.

From her Instagram photos, the Belletrist co-creator and new mother does seem to be full of spunky attitude and joy following the birth of her baby boy, but the road to get there wasn't always easy.

Before conceiving Rhodes with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, Roberts told Cosmopolitan in November 2020 that she had been worried she wouldn't be able to have her own kids to due her endometriosis diagnosis. "It was a difficult process," she said, adding that she felt like she had "done something wrong" before hearing from other women who had similar experiences.

"All of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids," the actress explained. "I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn't done anything 'wrong' after all."