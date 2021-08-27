Surprise! 'Revenge' Star Emily VanCamp Just Had Her First Baby

Who doesn't love a surprise baby announcement? Fans were treated to one on August 26th when Emily VanCamp revealed she'd given birth to a baby girl with husband Josh Bowman. She shared a sweet carousel of pictures to Instagram showing off her little one's teeny hand, as well as two pregnancy photos—one with Bowman and one on her own.

In her caption, VanCamp wrote, "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," adding, "Our hearts are full." Her comments section was taken over by friends and fans sharing their surprise at the announcement and their abundant well wishes for the couple embarking on parenthood.

The couple hasn't opened up further about their new bundle of joy—not even when she was born!—but we can only imagine how busy they are with a new baby.

VanCamp, who is currently starring in The Resident, met her husband, Bowman, while the two were starring together in Revenge. Back in 2011, they started as friends and colleagues on the show, even finding themselves in an onscreen romance at one point, and that translated to real life as well, according to Us Weekly. They ended up engaged in 2017 and married in 2018.