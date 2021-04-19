Emily Ratajkowski Says She's "Always Breastfeeding" Baby Sly, and Moms Totally Get It

If it seems like all new mom Emily Ratajkowski does is breastfeed, it's because she does. The supermodel welcomed her first born, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on March 8th alongside her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and has been 'gramming her journey to navigating mom-life about every day since. Most recently, she's been posting collections of breastfeeding photos, still somehow managing to look like a straight-up glowing mommy model. And, it looks like little Sly is taking after his mama when it comes to being in front of a camera—he's too precious for words!

Ratajkowski shared a new photo with Sly on her Instagram over the weekend, writing, "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am."

The mom had Sly propped up on her lap while sliding her tie-dye shirt up and over her breasts so her son could feed. Looking adorable as always, Sly was sporting a striped baby onesie, and boy, is he a growing little human!

Followers and fellow mommies lit up the comment section with hearts and sweet words. One commenter exclaimed, "Mama's milk is the best milk." Paris Hilton also left a doting comment, "So happy for you."

We love to see moms, especially celebrity moms with big social media platforms, normalizing breastfeeding. However, unfortunately, Ratajkowksi's road to sharing the parts of motherhood she wishes to display hasn't always been welcomed with open arms.

Alas, Ratajkowski and her husband have been victims of a lot of hateful comments regarding the way they've chosen to parent Sly, particularly surrounding the types of photos Ratajkowski uploads to social media. "Types of photos" meaning shots of her breastfeeding that are not only a hundred percent valid and normal, but also beautiful. Sadly, some keyboard warriors can't see the beauty in a mother's body and that's on them, no one else.