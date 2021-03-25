Emily Ratajkowski Shared the Most Gorgeous Breastfeeding Selfie With Baby Sly

Emily Ratajkowski is in full mommy-mode and we couldn't be happier for her and her little family! The actress and supermodel has been giving us sneak peeks into life with lil Sly since he made his grand entrance a few weeks ago and yesterday we got another. The new mom shared a sweet mother-son photo on Instagram, which she captioned, "Beautiful boy."

Ratajkowski captured a stunning selfie of herself propped up, looking tenderly down on her son as she breastfed him. Sylvester was looking stylish and cute as ever in his little gray tee.

Fellow mommies and celebrities poured out their excitement and love for Sly in the comments. Ashley Graham commented, "hi sweetie pie!" with a string of kissy faces while Halsey, who is expecting her first child, dropped a goo-goo-eye-faced emoji.

Ratajkowski—who shares her son with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard—isn't the first mom to take a stand on normalizing the public display of breastfeeding on social media. Fellow model and mom Graham has always been very outspoken with her followers about the realities—both wonderful and ugly—of motherhood, a big part of that being breastfeeding. "We've never had this platform before where we can truly talk about things we are passionate about...to post yourself breastfeeding should be as normalized just as much as giving your kid a bottle," she told Entertainment Tonight in a virtual interview.