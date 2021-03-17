We're Swooning Over Emily Ratajkowski's Pictures of Her First Moments With Baby Sly

Baby Sly came into the world only a few weeks ago and we're already over-the-moon obsessed! In her latest Instagram post today, new mom Emily Ratajkowski shared several photos documenting the birth of her newborn child, who has the classiest name might we add. Sylvester. Apollo. Bear. I mean, it's utterly perfect in every way.

The gallery includes five still images of mom and baby in the hospital, illustrating their "first moments" together. More than half of the photos appear to be action shots of Ratajkowski in labor, pushing. Among them, one in particular standouts, depicting the loving support from assumingely her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, cradling her face with his hand as they prepare for Sly's arrival. Ratajkowski added two more photos of her embracing Sly with a big smile across her face. Look at the beanie resting on Sly's head. Our hearts can't handle the cuteness overload. *Cue us cooing over adorable little Sly in our baby voices.*