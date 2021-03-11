Emily Ratajkowski Gave Her Baby the Most Epic Name We've Heard All Year

The little one arrived "on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning" of her life.

Congratulations are in order! Emily Ratajkowski just gave birth to her very first baby, a little one named Sylvester Apollo Bear. She shared the happy news on her Instagram today, announcing that Sly had come into the world on March 8th. Alongside the gorgeous photo holding her new addition, Ratajkowski wrote that her little boy arrived "on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

So. Cute. And can we talk about that name? Sylvester is a pretty epic name on its own, but paired with Apollo and then Bear? Ratajkowski has already set her kid up for greatness.

Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy with a similarly gorgeous video back in October—in partnership with Vogue. In announcing she was with child, the outspoken model wrote in Vogue that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McCloud, didn't want to reveal the gender of their baby in an effort to not force gender stereotypes on them.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," Ratajkowski shared.

Now that little Sly is here, we're sure Ratajkowski and her husband will stick to this plan and raise their child in a gender-neutral environment. It's a refreshing take on parenting and both parents seem committed to focusing less on gender and more on love and acceptance. We just feel pretty certain that no matter what, Sly is going to be incredibly fashionable with a mom like Ratajkowski.