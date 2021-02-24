Surprise! Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Ellie Goulding is about to become a mama! Goulding revealed to Vogue magazine yesterday, February 23rd, that she and her husband, Caspar Jopling, whom she married in 2019, are expecting their first baby together. Goulding told Vogue that she is 30 weeks along (which is about about seven months) and though getting pregnant a year after tying the knot was not the original plan, she and Jopling can't wait to meet their little one.

"We did the one show," Goulding said of her last public appearance at the V&A Museum in August. "I was pregnant and had no idea. That was [around] the time when [Caspar and I] went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that's basically when we found out."

She continued, "That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."

Goulding captioned her reveal picture on Instagram, "I've received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today, thank you so much and thank you @voguemagazine x."

The singer is about to release a wellness book in September titled Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. in which she talks about how fitness and movement has changed her health for the better. But baby has shifted the practice that Goulding preaches.

"I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn't deal with everything!" she told Vogue. "I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds."

Goulding and Jopling already know the sex of their baby, and had no interest in the whole gender-reveal trend. Instead, they are taking pregnancy and pre-parenthood in stride and trying "not worry [too much] about the future because every single day it's different," Goulding said.

"I'm excited to be a mother—but also I want to make sure that I continue to work," she continued. "I can't wait to go back on tour. I've been in the studio most days, [and] I'm excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience."