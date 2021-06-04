Ellie Goulding Just Shared the First Glimpse of Baby Arthur, and He’s So Teeny!

Ellie Goulding became a mom for the first time when baby Arthur Ever Winter Jopling was born at the end of April. The singer has remained tight-lipped about motherhood ever since—even leaving the birth announcement to her husband, Caspar Jopling. But Goulding took to Instagram on June 3rd to catch all of her fans up on the last year of her life and specifically her pregnancy.

The new mom shared a video of moments throughout her pregnancy, from ultrasounds to her growing belly, alongside a sweet caption. "dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year," she wrote of making a baby. "think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs."

So cute! And it was produced by her husband, which is another epic collab, if we do say so ourselves. Jopling starts the video by asking Goulding to rub her tummy while they're outside in the snow, remarking that you can "barely see it." This kicks off the next nine months in video as Goulding shows off her growing bump with a smile on her face.

The end of the video finds Goulding breastfeeding a teeny tiny baby Arthur, in a photo taken by Jennifer McCord. The photographer and friend of Goulding's also shared the photo to her own Instagram so we can really bask in the beauty of this mother-son moment.

When baby Arthur was born, Jopling shared the news on his Instagram Story, simply writing that mom and baby were well. He also wrote, per Page Six, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy.. thank you."

We didn't even find out Arthur's name until the couple placed a very old-fashioned announcement in the paper. Yes, you read that right. The two wrote in The Times that they'd brought a son into the world, according to People, and the whole thing is just so sweet. This makes Arthur one of many babies born during the COVID pandemic who has brought a little bit of light to an otherwise stressful time for the world.