'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Just Welcomed Her Second Baby

Congratulations to Danielle Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp! The couple just welcomed their second baby, a boy named Keaton Joseph Karp. The little one was born on August 29th, the Boy Meets World star announced on Instagram on September 5th. She also shared a sweet photo of her new baby with his older brother, Adler Lawrence.

Alongside the cute photo set, she wrote, "On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather Larry's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old."

She continued, "Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do."

In addition to the picture of the two boys, Fishel shared one of Adler wearing his superhero cape and another playing with said postpartum tools. We promise we're not chuckling...we promise.

Fishel and Karp have been married since 2018 and have shared photos here and there of Adler since his birth in 2019. He was born prematurely in June of that year and struggled with fluid in his lungs. Fishel told People at the time, "Adler is bottle-fed because of the issue that he had, something called chylothorax. It's a leak in the lymphatic system. Unfortunately, my breast milk was creating fluid in his lungs, and we had to take him off of breast milk and put him on a specially formulated formula that doesn't use the lymphatic system."

Though it was a scary time for the new mama, Adler was strong enough to power through it—and grow into the superhero big brother he was always meant to be!