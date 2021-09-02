This Video of Courteney Cox Dropping Her Daughter Off for Senior Year Is Such a Mood

Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco, just started senior year of high school and she's one proud mom. Cox posted a hilarious video on September 1st in honor of the teenager's milestone moment and Coco was so not here for it.

As the video opens, Cox plays "I'm So Excited" by the Pointer Sisters as she prepares for the day. "It's the first day of the last year Coco's going to school. She's a senior, big day," Cox says, addressing the camera as she makes coffee and pets her dogs. The actress uses an intercom to ask Coco if she's ready to which she answers, "No."

She cheerfully drives Coco to school and continues to narrate, "Dropping my baby girl off for the first day of her last year of school." When she turns the camera to Coco the teen responds, "Please stop filming."

"Sweet memories," the Friends star captioned the video and wooooooow, we feel this so hard.

The responses included many parents who could totally relate, with one writing, "'Are you ready?' 'No.' 'Ok. See you in the car.' Story of my life with a teenager." And of course because it's Courteney Cox, some of the comments came from familiar faces. "MOM Life!" wrote Reese Witherspoon.

"Coco is my spirit animal," said director Murray Cummings (to which many of us responded, "same.") "Aaaw, love this so much," wrote Tan France, who recently welcomed a baby boy.

Coco turned 17 earlier this summer and both her parents posted sweet tributes.

"Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco," Cox captioned an Instagram post of sweet throwback photos. "I love you so much."

David Arquette also posted several photos and wrote, "I couldn't love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette_. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!"