And she has the pics to prove it.

Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby and Said Life Just "Keeps Getting Better"

Actress Christina Ricci is pregnant! Ricci took to Instagram on August 10th to announce that she is expecting her second child—and by the looks of the ultrasound, baby number two will be here sooner than later.

"Life keeps getting better," Ricci captioned her post with a few party popper and heart emojis. She also tagged celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton.

Ricci has a 7-year-old son named Freddie with film producer James Heerdegen, whom she divorced last month after seven years of marriage.

Celeb friends including Kate Beckinsale, Lana Del Ray, Diane Kruger, Ruby Rose, and Kat Dennings all poured love into Ricci's comments section under her post. "Omg yay yay yay," fashion designer Christian Siriano wrote. Helena Christensen added, "Wonderful."

Hampton also shared a collection of ultrasound photos over on his page as well, with the same caption. He responded to one comment that read "Wait! Congrats!" with "daddy shark do do do do do do."

The relationship status between Ricci and Hampton is being kept under wraps. She posted a birthday tribute to him in mid-July calling Hampton her "favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good." According to TMZ, Ricci's marriage didn't end on the best terms, with Ricci obtaining a restraining order against Heerdegen after filing divorce papers in July.