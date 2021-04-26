Find out the unique name she and her husband gave him.

Christina Milian's Family Is Now a Party of 5 With Her New Baby Boy

Christina Milian is a mama times three! The Falling Inn Love actress announced on Sunday, April 26th, that she and the family finally got to meet their sweet baby boy, Kenna. Milian shared the happy news alongside husband and singer-songwriter Matt Pokora, with whom she shares Isaiah, their 15-month-old son. This also makes Violet Madison Nash, Milian's eldest and only daughter, a big sister again—the 11-year-old's father is Milian's ex-husband and music producer The-Dream.

In a darling hospital photo with Kenna, Milian wrote she is "thankful" and "blessed" for their growing party of five.

"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy," she wrote, adding that she wonders "where he gets it from."

She also called her sweet family a "party of 5." So cute!

Milian also gave a major shout-out to Pokora, whom she credits as "being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for." In the same Instagram post, she wrote, "You're a king in my eyes." As if we weren't already, we definitely are swooning over this couple!

Pokora gave a mom and baby update on his Instagram the other day as well, letting everyone know the baby was born on April 24th and that "little Kenna is doing well and his mom has once again been amazing. Everyone is in great shape."

The couple first announced they were expecting back in December, with a gorgeous sunset photo of Pokora kissing Milian's baby bump. She captioned their announcement, "You and Me + 3."