She gives two *very* solid reasons for the lack of Miles on her feed.

Chrissy Teigen’s Reasons for Sharing More Pictures of Luna Than Miles Will Make You LOL

If you've ever wondered why Chrissy Teigen posts so many more photos of daughter Luna in comparison to son Miles, she has an answer for you—and no, it has nothing to do with playing favorites. On Thursday, April 15th, Teigen explained her reasoning in the caption of a set of Instagram photos, and honestly, LOL.

"'Why do you post Luna so much more' you ask?" Teigen wrote. "Because Miles hates pictures and he's always butt ass naked."

Say no more! We totally get it.

The photos Teigen shared of Luna on Thursday were from a scavenger hunt she and husband John Legend put together for their daughter's fifth birthday. "Scavenger hunt all through the island to get to ZOMBIESSSSS—her dream birthday!" Teigen added in the caption. The family has been enjoying a beach vacation for the entire week, and Luna brought the perfect beachy princess dress to celebrate her big day.

To further prove her point regarding Miles, Teigen posted a hilarious video of her son wearing sound-blocking earphones while lounging in the tropics. "Here is what getting a picture of Miles is like," Teigen captioned the post.

Alex Lau, who has photographed the family before, commented, "Will never forget having to hold a laptop of cartoon car crashes over my head while shooting so he's look at the camera."

Miles, we feel you. But, to be fair, he's just as photogenic as his older sister when he wants to be. Just look at that hands-together "say cheese" post.

And, come on. He knows he and Luna look adorable when the whole family is matchy-matchy.