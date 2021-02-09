Chrissy Teigen Said the Tragedy of Losing Baby Jack Ultimately Saved Her Own Life

During a February 8th virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chrissy Teigen said that losing her third child with husband John Legend, a son named Jack, last year actually made her a better person in the end. Though she's still working through the loss, the positives that have come from such a negative event have actually saved her.

"I'm still in therapy about it, and I'm still coming to terms with it in a way," Teigen told DeGeneres. "I go through my closet and there are still full outfits—maternity clothes and things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. It's just hard because he would have been born this week."

Teigen credits her upbringing within an honest and open household for being able to see the beauty in such a loss. "It was a really transformative thing for me," she said of her miscarriage. "And in a way it really saved me because I don't think that I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and then this path of just really feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person."

Teigen said that being able to learn so much about herself after losing Jack is "such a wild, incredible thing," and her self discovery has also helped her kids become more open and understanding toward the loss. "It's been so beautiful to see my kids, the way they talk about him, too," she told DeGeneres.

"They're so open and sweet," Teigen said, noting that Luna and Miles often ask if Baby Jack is with them whenever they go anywhere.

Being able to find the positives after experiencing something so tragic shows just how much Teigen has grown within the past few months.