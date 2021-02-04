Chrissy Teigen Shared That She's Still “Feeling Baby Kicks” in Her Belly

"My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off."

In late September 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared the trauma of losing her unborn son Jack with her followers on Instagram, and later, further opened up about her pain in a Medium essay. And though she's currently in the healing process and doing a lot better than she was late last year, Teigen shared that she is still feeling (and seeing) "baby kicks" months after losing her son.

"My little Jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," Teigen shared February 3rd. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom."

She wrote that she will be undergoing endometriosis surgery today, February 4th, "but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh."

Endometriosis is when tissue similar to that of uterine lining is found outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain on a daily basis and even more pain during menstruation or sex, as well as infertility problems, as Teigen has experienced. Having surgery to remove endometriosis (laparoscopy) can increase the chance of a person become pregnant naturally, however the chances for natural pregnancy post-laparoscopy varies case to case.

Teigen then shared a photo of her contracting stomach and wrote, "I'll pretend it's him saying hi."

Many of her followers on Twitter related to these spasms post-pregnancy loss, similarly unsure of what caused them.

Though stomach spasms are not a common symptom of endometriosis, they could be correlated to the uterine condition. One symptom of endometriosis, often referred to as "endo belly," is a severe bloating caused by the trapped endometrial-like tissue that cannot escape during the menstrual cycle due to the fact that its located outside the uterus.

As Teigen shared in late December, she still has a "bump" despite not being pregnant, and that could be caused by her endometriosis diagnosis. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been....It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again," she wrote. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."