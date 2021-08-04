Charlize Theron Shared a Rare Instagram of Her Kids, and They're Having *So* Much Fun

Like many of her many famous colleagues, Charlize Theron prefers to keep her private life, well, private. She's shared familial photos with her two daughters, Jackson, age 9, and August, age 6, here and there, but for the most part they stay off her Instagram grid. So when Theron does share a sneak peek into what their life is like as a family, we can't help but get excited. And based on her last IG post, it looks like they're having loads of seaside fun!

On August 3rd, the mom of two posted a video of herself with Jackson and August in slow motion jumping off the side of a yacht hand-in-hand into the crystal blue waters of the Aegean sea. According to Page Six, the family, in addition to Theron's mom, have been vacationing in the Greek islands, specifically Paros island.

"Me and my girls 4 life," the actress captioned the jumping video along with a purple heart. In the video, you can hear Theron counting down from three, signaling the girls when to take the leap. We can only imagine how many more jumps they did after that one—it looks like they were having so much fun.

Theron's celebrity friends were quick to express their love in the comments. Actress Julianne Moore dropped a praise hands emoji while Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "Love this so much" with a heart. Kate Beckinsale and Sean Hayes also wished the family a fun-filled, relaxing vacation.