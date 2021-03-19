41 Celebrity Babies Born During COVID That Prove There Is Still Good in the World

Hedy Phillips
Updated Mar 25, 2021 @ 9:53 am
Credit: @emmaroberts/@jessicaszohr, Instagram

Last March, the world effectively shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lives changed overnight, and for many, it became a very bleak time. However, we were able to find a bit of brightness with all the babies that came into the world—specifically celebrity babies. In the past year, a number of celebrity babies have come into the world, bringing joy to their parents and their parents' fans. Thanks to Instagram, we've been able to revel in these happy moments just when we need it. Ahead, meet 39 of the celebrity babies that have been born since March 2020. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, welcomed baby Sylvester Apollo Bear on March 8th, 2021.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund welcomed baby Rhodes Robert Hedlund on December 27th, 2020.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd and Austin Rydell welcomed baby Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in September 2020.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their baby into the world in March 2021. The couple hasn't yet shared the baby's name.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai in September 2020.

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie

Morena Baccarin and husband Ben McKenzie welcomed baby Arthur in March 2021.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed baby Grayson in February 2021.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich welcomed baby Ever Leo on August 20th, 2020.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed baby Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin on September 8th, 2020, and baby Maria Lucia Victoria Baldwin in March 2021.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed August Harrison Goldsmith in February 2021.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed baby Riley on February 8th, 2021.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly welcomed baby Tuulikki Joan Daly on February 11th, 2021.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed baby August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank on February 9th, 2021.

Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech welcomed baby River on January 29th, 2021.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed baby Noah Jon on January 21st, 2021.

Jessica Szohr

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson welcomed baby Bowie Ella Richardson on January 11th, 2021.

Candice Accola King

Candice Accola King and husband Joe King welcomed baby Josephine June on December 1st, 2020.

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha and husband James Conran welcomed baby Iley Ryn Conran in November 2020.

Sasha Pieterse

Sasha Pieterse and her husband, Hudson Shaeffer, welcomed baby Hendrix Wade on November 6th, 2020.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, welcomed baby Ziggy Blu on October 29th, 2020.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their baby boy on September 30th, 2020, but haven't yet shared his name.

Eniko and Kevin Hart

Eniko and Kevin Hart welcomed Kaori Mai Hart on September 29th, 2020.

Claire Holt

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon welcomed baby Elle in September 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom on August 27th, 2020.

Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan welcomed baby Lucas in August 2020.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in August 2020.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed baby Win Harrison Wilson on July 23rd, 2020.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed baby Wednesday in May 2020.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams welcomed baby Lucia Marisol Williams on May 4th, 2020.

Grimes and Elon Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed baby X Æ A-XII on May 4th, 2020.

Iskra Lawrence

Iskra Lawrence and Philip Payne welcomed a baby boy on April 19th, 2020. They have not yet shared his name.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed baby Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23rd, 2020.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed baby Callum Michael Rebel Kazee on March 6th, 2020.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed baby Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed baby Phineas in July 2020.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck welcomed baby Ida Lupine in January 2021.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcomed a son in 2020.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa in July 2020.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed baby Thomas Seyfried Sakoski in September 2020.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christpher French welcomed a baby girl named Jupiter Iris French on March 23rd, 2021.

By Hedy Phillips