Cardi B Shared the Sweetest Video of Daughter Kulture Kissing Her Pregnant Belly

Cardi B's daughter Kulture is too adorable. The almost-3-year-old is so excited to be a big sister that she's already calling the baby hers! On July 5th, Cardi B posted a video to Kulture's own Instagram account showing the toddler kissing her mama's pregnant belly, and we can't get over how sweet it is.

The black-and-white video shows Kulture telling her mom she wants to kiss the baby before gently smacking a kiss on Cardi B's belly. As she backs away, she proudly exclaims, "My baby is cute!" Cardi captioned the video with the same phrase, no doubt referring to *both* of her babies.

The rapper made the big announcement that she was pregnant with her second child with Offset during the BET Awards on June 27th. She joined Offset and his group Migos on stage at the awards in a blinged-out bodysuit, complete with a sheer panel in the front to accommodate her growing belly. She followed up the performance by sharing photos on her Instagram to show off just how pregnant she already was.

Kulture also joined her mom for a pregnancy photo shoot, which Cardi shared on Instagram, writing, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart…just like me and Henny."

"But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will," she added.