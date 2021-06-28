In True Cardi B Fashion, She Announced Her Pregnancy on Stage at the BET Awards

Kulture Kiari is going to be a big sister. During her performance with Migos at last night's 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B announced she's pregnant with her second child. She then took to Instagram to confirm the announcement.

Cardi appeared on stage to take her verse in Migos's "Type Shit" wearing a bedazzled jumpsuit with a belly-revealing mesh cutout. She had already performed "WAP" earlier in the night alongside Megan Thee Stallion, however, her costume hadn't made it clear that she is expecting.

This will be Cardi's second child with husband Offset, who is already dad to four kids, including he and Cardi's 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi B announced her first pregnancy in a very similar way back in 2018. She appeared on Saturday Night Live wearing a bump-revealing dress to perform her song "Be Careful."

After the BET Awards wrapped up, Cardi posted an official pregnancy announcement to Instagram, captioning the shot, "#2!" and tagging Offset. Khloé Kardashian commented, "Congratulations!!!!!" and Lizzo posted several hearts.

Selena Gomez added, "Another angel LOVE YOU MOMMA!"

Offset shared a photo from the Migos performance on his own feed.

Cardi B and Offset were married in September 2017. But infidelity rumors swirled soon after they tied the knot, and Cardi eventually filed for divorce in 2020. She explained to fans, though, in an Instagram Live session last year that cheating wasn't the reason for her wanting to split. She said, "I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

But, by November of 2020, the divorce was called off, according to People. And clearly, Cardi and Offset are working things out and are back on good terms.