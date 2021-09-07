Cardi B Gave Birth to Her New Baby Boy—See His First Photos

It's official: Kulture has a little brother! Cardi B and Offset's second child, a son, was born over the weekend. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement provided to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi also shared the happy news on social media. A photo posted to Instagram on September 6th shows the "I Like It" rapper, Offset, and their baby boy in a hospital bed (still looking stylish covered by a Louis Vuitton blanket). "9/4/21," she captioned the post, accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

Offset also celebrated on Instagram, posting a photo of he and his wife at the hospital as he cradled his baby son on his chest. "Chapter 5," he wrote as a caption. (In addition to Kulture, the daughter he shares with Cardi, Offset has three other children.)

Cardi first shared the news of her pregnancy in June during her performance at the 2021 BET Awards. She has a knack for announcing with flair: Cardi announced her pregnancy with Kulture by debuting her baby bump during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

When Cardi and Offset learned they would be welcoming another child, she recalls that the pair laughed, according to People. During a July appearance on the live radio app Stationhead, Cardi said that she began experiencing pregnancy symptoms two weeks before Grammy rehearsals began.

"I think I'm pregnant, bro!" she says she told Offset. When a test confirmed it, "w[e] just started laughing like, 'Lord, we have so much to do.'" Cardi added that her pregnancy was a special time. "There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy about that," she said.