‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Shared a Rare Look at Baby Lucas, and Those Cheeks!

It's always a good day when we catch a rare glimpse of some of our favorite celebrity babies. Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington showed off her little boy over the weekend and it's the first real glimpse we've gotten of him since she gave birth in August last year.

Luddington shared the sweet photo of Lucas on Instagram—with him dressed in a cuter-than-cute fox sweater, complete with ears—and simply captioned it with his name and a heart. She did add, though, "*he has my cheeks," and we may or may not be obsessed with those cheeks.

The actor, who is married to Matthew Alan, also has an older child, a daughter named Hayden, doesn't share a whole lot on social media, and the few times she's shared pictures of Hayden, they've been obscured to protect her privacy. It's a trend that some Hollywood families have chosen to follow, including Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who have never shared pictures of their daughters' faces.

Luddington shared with People back in August when Lucas was born that being pregnant in 2020 came with its ups and downs. "Our family has been isolating since March [amid the coronavirus pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare. Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."