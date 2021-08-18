Surprise! 'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe Revealed That She Had Her First Baby

Catriona Balfe's family just got a little bigger. The Outlander star and four-time Golden Globe nominee just welcomed her first child, a boy, with husband Tony McGill. Balfe's exciting news came as a surprise to fans because she never announced her pregnancy.

In an August 18th Instagram post, Balfe posted a sweet black-and-white photo of her baby son's hand and explained the reason for her recent social media break was because she was "taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human."

"We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents," Balfe wrote. "I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Balfe also used her announcement to remind her fans that there are children and adults suffering all over the world and promoted organizations that are working to help them.

"Right now he seems so small and fragile," Balfe wrote of her new baby. "... I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren't afforded that same privilege and opportunity."

She concluded the post by encouraging her followers to join her in supporting charities that "need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope." Balfe tagged the Instagram accounts of World Child Cancer, Choose Love, UN Refugee Agency, and UNICEF. The latter two organizations are currently working to help those impacted by the recent earthquake in Haiti and the Afghan people attempting to flee the country as the Taliban takes over power and U.S. forces begin to withdraw.