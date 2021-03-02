Britney Spears Shared a Rare Look at Her Teenage Sons in Cute Instagram

By now you're likely well aware that one of the happiest places on the internet is Britney Spears' Instagram, which is chock-full of throwback videos, clips of her dancing and living her best life, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her adventures with her loved ones, including her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Her latest post—which she shared on March 1st—shows the pop queen with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, and both the photo and Spears' accompanying caption have our hearts bursting with joy. Not only are we fully in disbelief that her sons are now teenagers (seriously, how could that be possible!?), but it seems the proud mama herself also can't believe how grown up her little ones are.

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now," Spears wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of the trio out on a hike, one of which she even used a little photo editing magic to create a cool sunset vibe behind them.

Acknowledging the surreal experience of seeing her babies grow up—something that all parents can surely attest to—she added, "it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast."

She then took a moment to gush about her boys, writing, "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right."

There's truly nothing sweeter than seeing Spears in mom mode, though she did acknowledge why she doesn't share family photos as often these days. She wrote, "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!! Now I don't feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I'm gonna go celebrate .... Oh shit I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead."