Britney Spears Shared a Rare Photo of Her Sons and Reflected on Being a Young Mom

Britney Spears loves being a boy mama, and she's letting everyone know it. On Wednesday, May 26th, the "Toxic" singer shared a rare throwback photo with her two boys reflecting on their time together back when she was on tour as a young mom. Spears shares 15-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 14-year-old Jayden James Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married for almost three years. Now all grown up, this mama is looking back at all their fun times together.

"I had my babies very young...at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys," she wrote on Instagram alongside the presumably paparazzi photo. "I really am a baby mamma!!!!"

Longtime Spears fans know that the stage performer rarely shares photos of her kids for obvious privacy reasons. However, she recently posted a family photo explaining Sean and Jayden were comfortable appearing on their famous mom's social media as long as she gets their permission beforehand, of course.

"They're finally letting me post it !!! Now I don't feel left out anymore," she joked in the caption of her March 1st post. The mom of two continued to write that Sean and Jayden are "at the age where they want to express their own identities," which she totally supports. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

Their outdoor family adventures have come a long way since their kiddie pool days! In the photos, Spears and her sons appear to be posing for a photo op while enjoying a hike.

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!! I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!"