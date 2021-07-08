Blake Lively Let Her Daughter Dress Her, and TBH, She Did a Pretty Good Job

We know she may only be 4 years old, but we'd hire Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter Inez to be our stylist after seeing the impressive outfit she put together for her mom. Lively shared a hilarious video to her Instagram Stories yesterday, July 7th, showing off the cutesy pink outfit Inez came up with for her, and we're calling the look "seasonally confused Barbie meets city chic streetwear."

"When you try to get your 4 year old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead.... At 5am," Lively wrote over the 'fit vid.

She later tagged jewelry designer and friend Lorraine Schwartz over an image of the gemstone smiley face sweatshirt. It was an item from Schwartz's collaboration with Pangaia.

Lively has worn Lorraine Schwartz jewelry to many red carpet events throughout the years, but she simply must wear this merch more often. It's so cool.

This look is definitely not an outfit we'd likely see Lively wear out of the house (she's more so into classically beautiful, vintage-inspired, simpler fashion statements). But hey—if we saw this pink 'fit in a Vogue spread, we wouldn't question it.