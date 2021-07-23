Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Landed a Non-Binary Acting Role, and Busy Is *Thrilled*

Acting obviously runs in the family. Busy Philipps' oldest child Birdie Silverstein (who prefers they/them pronouns) just got cast in a non-binary role in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series called With Love. And Philipps is one proud mama.

"This just made me cry," Philipps wrote in a July 22nd tweet after sharing the casting news from show creator Gloria Calderón Kellett.

"I first met Birdie when they were a baby," Calderón Kellett wrote in her own announcement. "It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show."

In December 2020, Philipps talked about how Birdie came out as gay when they were 10 on her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. At the time the podcast aired, Philipps was still trying to get the hang of using Birdie's preferred pronouns.

"I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'" Philipps said, per People. "Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to."

She continued, "Bird was like, 'I don't give a fuck. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"