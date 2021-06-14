Bindi Irwin Shared Sweet Side-by-Side Photos of Herself and Her Lookalike Daughter as Babies

In celebrity and their children who look like twins news, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is a spitting image of her mom, Bindi Irwin, as a baby. Just like her, little Grace loves bath time too, the new mom shared on Instagram over the weekend. She posted adorable side-by-side photos of her holding her 2-month-old swaddled in a hooded bath towel alongside an old photo of her mom, Terri Irwin, cheesing doing the exact same with baby Bindi.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue," she captioned the June 12th post. "Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels."

Bath time isn't the only thing Irwin and her daughter have in common. After looking at the pictures, it's clear they both have the same cute little baby button nose. And, she may only be 2 months old, but Grace is already taking after her family's love for animals. She had her first meet and greet with a koala just a few weeks ago.

Irwin's daughter arrived on March 25th, which also happened to be Irwin and husband Chandler Powell's first wedding anniversary. Irwin announced the name Grace was in honor of her great-grandmother and is also a namesake in her husband's family that dates back to the 1700s. "Warrior Irwin" is after Irwin's dad, the late Steve Irwin, and "his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."