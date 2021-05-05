Billie Lourd's Son Dressed as Carrie Fisher to Watch 'Star Wars' Is Making Us Emotional

May the Force be with you always!

On Tuesday, May 4th, Billie Lourd celebrated annual Star Wars Day by sharing the cutest photo of her son, Kingston Fisher, wearing a Princess Leia hat to honor his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher. The snug brown knit hat resembled the honorable character's famous double-bun style, and Lourd paired the hat with a white onesie featuring a Leia design on the front.

Cue the tears! Talk about a sweet tribute to one of the greatest actresses of all time.

"💕♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♓️📧 4️⃣✝️♓️💕," Lourd captioned her Instagram post of Kingston watching one of Carrie's Star Wars scenes on a laptop. The caption refers to her mother's emoji formatted messaged and spells out "May the 4th" in emojis. Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, and Kelly Ripa showed their love in the comment section for the adorable moment.

After Fisher's death at the age of 60 in September 2016, her daughter carried on the tradition by making an appearance in the recent Star Wars trilogy as Kaydel Ko Connix, a resistance fighter. For a flashback scene in "The Rise of Skywalker," Lourd played her mother's iconic role for the short moment. In September, she and her fiancé Austen Rydell welcomed their first born, Kingston.

It's beautiful to see Lourd keeping Star Wars—Fisher's best-known work—so present in her home, even after her mother is gone. Little Kingston is so lucky to have the family he does and we're sure he'll love learning about his late grandmother as he grows up.