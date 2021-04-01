Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Could *Actually* Be Twins in This Cute Kissy-Face Selfie

Whenever Beyoncé posts her traditional three-series carousel of photos on Instagram, the world stops.

We're still obsessing over Queen Bey's snapshots from her family trip to the beach—including daughter Blue Ivy, twins Rumi and Sir, and husband Jay-Z—that she shared on March 31st. The caption-less photos begin with a cute mother-daughter photo of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé wearing sunglasses while giving a kissy face to the camera.

And Blue is basically a carbon copy of her mother!

In a rare glimpse of the twins, the second and fourth photo feature an image of Rumi in a colorful dress walking toward the tide and Beyoncé reaching for Sir's hand near the waves. In her other sets of photos, Queen Bey is seen posing in different locations with a denim two-piece suit accessorized with a black Chanel bag and gold jewelry.

These photos end a very busy, yet rewarding month for the Carter family who recently took home several Grammys, including Blue Ivy's first award and Beyoncé's record-breaking award as the female artist with the most Grammys. As the second-youngest Grammy recipient, Blue Ivy received her first award for Best Music Video with "Brown Skin Girl." Her mother had nine nominations for the 2021 show and won awards for Best R&B Performance with "Black Parade," Best Rap Performance with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage Remix," and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl."

During her historical night, Beyoncé delivered a powerful speech to express her gratitude for her children.