Ashley Tisdale Gave Her Baby Girl the Most Out-of-This-World Name, and We're Obsessed

Ashley Tisdale wasn't messing around when she picked her new baby girl's name. The actress took to social media on March 24th to announce the arrival of her baby girl with a sweet black-and-white photo of baby's hand. Tisdale also shared her name...are you ready for this? Jupiter Iris French.

This baby was literally born to be the coolest person ever.

In the caption, Tisdale wrote, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," and we're already obsessed with her. Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, announced they were expecting their first baby back in September with—of course—stunning Instagram photos. She also opened up at the time about all the invasive questions she'd received from the moment she got married about when she'd be having a baby, as if that was the sole purpose of getting married.

She wrote on her blog at the time, "I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while."

She and French enjoyed several years married before welcoming baby Jupiter, so they could truly enjoy each other before entering this new phase of life. Tisdale brought her fans along throughout her pregnancy journey by sharing plenty of sweet baby bump pictures and opening up about how excited she was to become a mom.