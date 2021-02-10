Ashley Graham still may be breastfeeding her first child, a son named Isaac, but she's more than ready to have baby number two. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Graham says she and her husband of 10 years, Justin Ervin, are planning on expanding their family in the not-so-distant future.

"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," Graham told WSJ Magazine. "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

Baby Isaac was born in January 2020, just about a month before the United States entered into lockdown in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And according to Graham, she's "morphed" into a new person since giving birth and entering into a new phase of life (in more ways than one) last year.

"There's Ashley the brand and then there's Ashley the mom, wife—and we're all stuck under one roof together," she said. "Who is she? I've been talking to a therapist about it now, too.

"I've always morphed," she continued, stating that being in the modeling industry, becoming someone new for different jobs is second nature to her. "But in morphing, I've also kind of lost the core, and I feel like 2020 has enhanced the losing of the core, of who she is because of the pandemic and the baby," she said. "So what I'm working on is the core of Ashley right now and also her past, helping embrace that."

She's also embracing motherhood in full force. For Isaac's first birthday, Graham posted a tribute to her first 12 months of being a mom, and she's glowing in every single frame.