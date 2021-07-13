Ashley Graham Announced She's Pregnant Again With the Most Gorgeous Photo

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Graham! The model and mom of one just announced that she's expecting her second baby with her husband, Justin Ervin. She took to Instagram on July 13th to share the happy news, and her pregnancy announcement photo is simply stunning.

Graham is outside under stormy skies clutching her baby bump, and it's pretty clear that the scenery is symbolic of everything she and Ervin have been through in their journey to have a second baby. She wrote, "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ervin, of course, took the photo of his beautiful wife, and we're just a tad obsessed.

Graham and Ervin are already parents to Isaac, who was born in January 2020, just before the whole world shut down because of COVID-19. Since his birth, Graham has been open on social media about learning the ins and outs of motherhood and sharing her own postpartum journey. From her hair falling out to needing diapers after giving birth, no topic was off limits for the model mom.