Every Single One of Ashley Graham's Baby Bump Pictures Is More Gorgeous Than the Last

If you hadn't already heard the good news, Ashley Graham is pregnant again! The model announced that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting back in July, and since then, her Instagram account has become one gorgeous baby bump photo after another.

Graham and Ervin already have one child, Issac, who was born in January 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive nationwide shutdowns. In that time, she's been candid about motherhood and her postpartum experiences. Now, she's giving fans glimpses into her current pregnancy—gorgeous glimpses.

Most recently, Graham posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram feed showcasing her "well greased belly." In them, the model poses in a pair of black sweats with a crop top that exposes her bump. She's barefaced and glowing with her hair is braided into pigtails.

But not all of Graham's bump photos are so casual. Some are practically art, like this stunning image of her naked, the sun reflecting off her belly. But she does have a bit of a cheeky sense of humor about the nude photo writing, "uh oh she's naked again" as the caption.

The model has also given major beach belly vibes as well. On vacation with Ervin and their son, Graham donned a stellar red bikini paired with perfect accessories, like a beaded belly chain and a very Y2K beaded necklace (even if it is most likely a teething necklace).

Graham keeps things real with her photos as well. In another snap from her vacation, she rocks a white bikini but has it paired with an ultra-chill bucket hat and comfy bright orange slides. But let's be honest, it's hot on vacation, so she's also got a handy portable fan in one hand as she snaps the photo in a mirror.

Of course, when your husband is a director and cinematographer, you can expect some incredible tropical vacation snaps like this collection that features another red bikini and belly chain.

Even Graham's most candid images stunningly capture her baby bump like this series of her on the phone that she captioned, "mama means business."