Ashley Graham Loves Having Mommy Friends, but She Has a Rule for Giving Them Advice

"When you sit down with another mom, all you kind of talk about is, like, being a mom."

Ashley Graham is surrounded by mommy friends in the modeling world. Not only did Graham give birth to her own baby boy last year, but several of her friends have had kids recently as well, including Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Iskra Lawrence. Graham has shared on social media that their kids are definitely having playdates, but the model and mom also told E! News on May 24th that she's careful about giving advice to her fellow mamas.

"When you sit down with another mom, all you kind of talk about is, like, being a mom," Graham shared with E News! "And you try not to do it, but ultimately, that's all you talk about. I always say, 'Do you want the advice?' before."

Rather than foist her own parenting experience on her friends, she said she makes sure to double check that it's actually wanted, because she knows how stressful it can be as a new mom to have everyone coming at you with their own opinions.

"There's just so much unsolicited advice that you get when you're pregnant…You feel bombarded by it a bit, so I think the best thing to do when talking to anyone who's pregnant or has just had a baby is, like, make sure they want the advice before you give it."

Fortunately for Graham, who shares her little guy with husband Justin Ervin and has experienced quite a bit already in parenting her baby boy Isaac, her mommy friends are happy to hear from her. "Emily actually said, 'Yes, I want the advice, that's why I'm talking to you,'" she shared with E! News about her pal Ratajkowski, who had her first baby, Sly, in March this year.

Aside from sharing her advice and experience with her close friends, Graham has also been very open with her social media followers. She's shared everything from stories about her postpartum hair regrowth to her favorite products she uses on her son. She's also been incredibly candid about the "messy" parts of pregnancy and being a new mom, in an effort to normalize these conversations and openly discuss what women's bodies go through.