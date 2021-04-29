Anna Faris Shared an Unseen Photo of Her Son as a Newborn, and He’s the Cutest Little Thing

Anna Faris doesn't share photos of her 8-year-old son Jack too too often, but when she does, it's no question that his smile and spunky personality can light up a room. Over the course of Jack's life, she and ex-husband Chris Pratt have been very outspoken about their son's birth and health. In February of 2015, Faris opened about her delivery experience, telling Redbook magazine that Jack was born nine weeks earlier than his estimated due date.

"They were able to halt active labor with magnesium," she recalled detailing the night her water broke. "I was at the hospital and the goal was to be in bed for four weeks...but on the seventh day, I went into labor again."

Faris said she immediately went into denial, blaming her labor pains on indigestion. "Chris and I were so scared, but when Jack came out, even though he was so tiny, he looked so good to us." Jack, who was less than 4 pounds at the time, spent that next month in the NICU.

Nowadays, Jack is a young, vibrant and healthy boy, and his strong mama is doing whatever she can to support families who've also gone through the woes of premature and still births. On April 28th, Faris shared an unseen photo of herself cradling baby Jack in support of GAPPS, a foundation with whom she'll be conversing with on May 6th.

"Please join me in supporting GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth) on Thursday, May 6th at 6:30pm (PDT). I will be sharing the story of my son's preterm birth 8 years ago as part of @healthybirths 60 minute virtual fundraiser - link in bio," she captioned the black and white photo.