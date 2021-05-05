Angelina Jolie Said Her Kids *Love* to Make Her Cry on Mother’s Day

Angelina Jolie's house is filled with kids and love. She's the mother of six—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Especially on Mother's Day, the love comes in overflowing from her children, so it only makes sense that the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress told Extra on May 4th that Mother's Day means a lot to her.

"It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it…" Jolie said. "My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something. It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… 'Oh, there she goes…'"

First come the tears then the laughter. Jolie lost her own mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to cancer in 2007. Jolie was very close with her mother and shared with ET that some days life can be unbearable especially without your mother, but that you can realize your own strength in times when you experience a loss of that magnitude.

"I've had this many times in my life. When my mom passed away [from cancer in 2007] I did want it, you know? It's apart of something when you feel you just want to kind of hide under the covers or you're not sure what you got left in you," she shared. "You get an opportunity and I would encourage anybody to do it. You're not a film actor, doesn't matter. Go somewhere, see what you got in you. Put yourself against the elements, or try something you've never tried and kind of try to rediscover that strength within."

It can be incredibly hard to say goodbye to a mother and also to your children. Back in 2019, Jolie sent her eldest, Maddox, to study at Yoseni University in South Korea, and when it was time to say goodbye, she admitted that she ugly cried. "I … had the big glasses, and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…" Jolie recalled to Entertainment Tonight during the D23 Expo event. "And he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."