Angelina Jolie Shared a Rare Picture of Her Kids to Instagram and They're So Grown Up

Angelina Jolie launched her Instagram account on August 20th and thus far all her posts have focused on human rights—particularly the plight of the people of Afghanistan. But on September 4th, the actress and humanitarian offered us a rare glimpse of two of her children—and we can't believe how old they are!

The first image in Jolie's photo set shows Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, reading Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye. The second photo shows Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, with her face partially obscured by the book she's reading: The Dark Lady by Akala.

"End of #summerreading," Jolie captioned the post. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."

Jolie has amassed over 10 million Instagram followers in just the few short days she's been on the app. As a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, she was inspired to join the platform in an effort to help girls and women in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over.

"Angie felt compelled to join in a moment when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely," the source told the outlet. "From her point of view, if she's able to be a part of the effort to amplify their voices, then she felt it was reason enough to join and use her platform."