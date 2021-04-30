Amy Schumer’s Answer to What Her Post-Baby Sex Life Is Like Will Make You LOL

If anyone is going to deliver the truth about postpartum sex, it's Amy Schumer. During an April 28th appearance on SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, Schumer disclosed that sex with husband Chris Fischer is, um, different since giving birth to their first baby Gene in 2019.

"It's honestly just like, huge now and just garbage," Schumer said of her vagina, dubbing it, "street trash."

Although he surely doesn't mean to add insult to injury, Schumer said that Fischer doesn't really do much to deny the whole "street trash" thing. "I go, 'Do you want to have sex?' And he makes this face," she told Hart. "He kind of pictured it, and, like, winced. He's imagining it and he made a face kind of like he ate something bad.

"He's like, 'How about tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Great. Thank you. I feel really good.'"

Be it "street trash" or toddler-induced exhaustion, Schumer and Fischer have gotten themselves into a sex-life rut. "We probably have sex every seven to 10 days," Schumer said. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."