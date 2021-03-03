Amy Schumer Insists She's *Totally* Fine Without Childcare (LOL, She’s Not Fine)

This isn't a cry for help, but it's also not not a cry for help.

Amy Schumer isn't sure what all the hype about childcare is all about. She and husband Chris Fischer are doing absolutely fine without any help at all. Schumer posted a video to her Instagram feed, captioned "Rocking!!!!!!," and like, Amy, blink once if you need to be rescued.

"Yeah, actually, like we were worried about not having childcare but we're actually, like, doing really well," she calmly says in the video whilst standing in the only empty space in her kitchen. Schumer, being filmed by Fischer, is surrounded by messy pots, pans, food scraps, snacks, bottles, and an expertly placed bouquet of flowers that adds a certain je ne sais quoi to the space. "I think we're a lot more capable of a lot more than we realized we were."

"All this helped [us] grow because we don't need it," Schumer declared, and yeah, we're totally buying it.

Elle King wrote in the comments, "Doing GR8," and America Ferrera commented, "peeing myself."

Fans and fellow moms felt Schumer on a deep, deep level, with one writing, "My houseplants are dying, and there are pots and pans in the sink, but hey, the kids are alive and happy. It's all that matters right?" Another mom wrote, "How did you film this in my kitchen?!"

In February, Schumer announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that the family's nanny Jane, who also helped Schumer and Fischer film their Food Network series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, had left the household to focus on her schooling. And um, needless to say, the couple is missing Jane a lot.