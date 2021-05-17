Amy Adams Shared a Gorgeous Rare Photo of Her Lookalike Daughter for Her Birthday

A big happy birthday is in order for Aviana Olea Le Gallo who turned 11 years old over the weekend! The only child of celebrity couple Amy Adams and fellow actor Darren Le Gallo is one of the many kids in Hollywood who've been kept out of the spotlight for most of their life, making Adam's public celebratory birthday post that much more special.

Though Adams and Le Gallo sometimes talk or post photos of Aviana, it is rare. The proud mom wished her baby girl a happy birthday in a May 15th Instagram post, writing, "Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration. I love you!"

Along with the caption was a sweet black-and-white snapshot of Aviana and Adams cozied up together in knitted cardigans smiling at the camera. From their noses to the shape of their foreheads, it's no doubt Aviana is her mother's mini-me.

Le Gallo, who posts family photos more frequently than Adams, also shared a stunning birthday portrait of Aviana, which not only took our breath away but confirmed our theory that Aviana is indeed, her mother's twin.

The resemblance is uncanny, don't you think? They even have the same long, wavy hair texture. Sorry, Darren, but Aviana is definitely her mama's lookalike.

After wishing his daughter a happy birthday, the dad went on to write all the reasons he's grateful to have Aviana in his life. "You are such an incredible human • I'm so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you #grateful."