Surprise! Amber Heard Welcomed Her First Child Via Surrogate 

On July 1st, Amber Heard announced on Instagram she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Oonagh Paige, via surrogate in early April, saying she wanted to have a baby "on her own terms."

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," Heard wrote in the caption of her post. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

She continued, "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

"Congratulations," actress Andie McDowell commented on Heard's post. "It's absolutely the best part of life." And Heard's Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa added, "congratulations."

Oonagh's middle name, Paige, is likely a tribute to Heard's mother Paige, who sadly passed away in May of 2020. "The woman who made me—and made me who I am—left us far too early but is remembered every single day," Heard wrote about her mother in May 2021. "She lives in my soul and is carried in my heart...I miss her everyday but I am lucky to have had her love for as long as I did."