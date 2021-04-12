Amanda Seyfried’s Baby Boy Made a Rare (Surprise!) Appearance in New Interview

Amanda Seyfried has had a long and very successful career as an actress. In fact, she's nominated for her first Oscar for Best performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Mank. While the actress is currently on her promo circuit before the big day on April 25th, she virtually stopped by the Today show yesterday from her barn at home—and her baby boy adorably crashed her interview.

Seyfried, who is married to fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, is mom to two little ones, Nina and Thomas. During her Today show interview, we got a glimpse of Seyfried's maternal side as her son—who was born just last year—made a special and rare appearance.

"He's my guy!" she said, holding her son. Then speaking to her son, she said, "You can look at that nice man!" referring to host Willie Geist. "What a cute guy. Come on," Geist reacted.

During the interview, Seyfried shared a lot about her desire to be viewed as "normal" and some of the effects of fame that weigh on her.

"I like normal life. I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal. That I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed, and that I'm not chauffeured around," the actress explained. "And every time I meet somebody new, I'm just so desperate for them to understand that you can talk to me; I want to connect like every body else because I am like everybody else."